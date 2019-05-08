South Africa: Minister Blade Nzimande On the Death of Nine Passengers On the N1 North in Limpopo

press release

Transport Minister statement on the death of nine passengers on the N1 North Vhembe District in Limpopo

The Minister of Transport, Dr. Blade Nzimande, conveys his condolences to the families and friends of the nine (9) passengers onboard a bus which overturned on the N1, at the turn to Ingwe Motel Soutpanberg Mountain Road, at Vhembe District in Limpopo yesterday, 06 May 2019.

It is alleged that the driver of the bus was driving fast, lost control and the bus overturned. All the deceased were recovered underneath the bus.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), 26 persons sustained serious injuries and were transported to various hospitals in and around Limpopo for emergency medical attention.

"I call upon all road users to be careful when using our roads and for motorists to always be on high alert and abide by all the rules of the road, including adhering to the recommended speed limit", said Minister Nzimande.

According to Minister Nzimande, the road user group that persistently contribute to the highest fatality percentage are passengers, even though during this past Easter weekend there was a decrease in passenger fatalities as compared to previous years.

Minister Nzimande has directed the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) working together with their provincial counterparts to expedite investigations into the cause of this unnecessary tragedy.

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) is also directed to give the family of the deceased and the injured the necessary support and comfort.

Meanwhile, Minister Nzimande is also calling upon law enforcement officers to expedite investigations into the death of the City Press senior political reporter, Mr. Ngwako Modjadji, who allegedly died in a hit-and-run crash that took place on Sunday, 5th May 2019.

"I send my condolences to the Modjadji family, friends and colleagues on the loss of this respectful, energetic and dynamic political writer," said Minister Nzimande.

Issued by: Department of Transport