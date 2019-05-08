South Africa: Protest Leader Arrested in Vuwani

The situation in Vuwani, Limpopo remains unpredictable after the arrest of one of the protest leaders on Monday night.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo has confirmed the arrest. He did not want to reveal the identity of the leader.

News24, however, can reveal that it is Arnold Mulaudzi who is the chairperson of the Pro-Makhado Task Team.

The task team is leading a protest to have Vuwani reincorporated under the jurisdiction of the Makhado municipality.

He is expected to be charged with intimidation and the contravention of the Electoral Act.

"The arrest was effected overnight (Monday) after police operations. The arrested individual will appear in the Vuwani Magistrate's Court on Friday," Mojapelo said.

He said there was a heavy police presence in the area.

The residents are boycotting the general elections to push for their demand to be met.

"Initially we did not know who exactly took him, but we can confirm that he has been arrested," Mukhudi said.

Meanwhile, Limpopo electoral commissioner Nkaro Mateta said the erection of voting tents have been completed in Vuwani.

Mateta said this did not happen on Monday because they feared that they would be burnt.

Source: News24