8 May 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Breaking - High Court Nullifies Chamisa Presidency

Photo: The Herald
Opposition politician Nelson Chamisa.
By Fidelis Munyoro Chief

The High Court has nullified the appointment of MDC-T national executive members Nelson Chamisa and Engineer Elias Mudzuri as party co-vice presidents three years ago.

This follows an application by the party's Gokwe district organising secretary Elias Mashavire challenging the decision by the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai to unilaterally hand-pick his "blue-eyed boys" to the lofty positions ahead of others in the contest to succeed him.

Justice Edith Mushore made the ruling in a judgment made available today. This means all the decisions made under Nelson Chamisa administration are null and void. He cannot preside over party matters.

More to follow...

