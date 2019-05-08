Nigeria: Boko Haram - 10 Killed, Over 100 Houses Burnt in Borno Attacks

No fewer than ten persons were killed and several others injured when suspected Boko Haram insurgents invaded Molai general area, an outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno state on Tuesday evening, local residents said.

The incidents happened in Molai general area in Jere local government area of the state.

The insurgents also burnt down over a hundred houses in Maiboriti and Molai villages as well as the military checking point in the area, witnesses told Daily Trust.

A resident, Mallam Isa Kagama, disclosed that they lost seven local residents to the attack.

"At least 10 persons were killed including soldiers, 3 civilians at Maiboriti village and 4 persons equally lost their lives in Molai.

"We have witnessed high level of devastation like never before; they destroyed the power transmission plants that supply the whole of Maiduguri; just look at our homes, they have rendered us homeless," Mallam Isa said while weep profusely.

Molai, which is about 4 kilometres away from Maiduguri, the state capital, has suffered severe attacks from Boko Haram insurgents in recent years.

Military had earlier claimed that they repelled the attacks on Molai general area.

However, witnesses said the destruction unleashed on innocent civilians by the insurgents was bad. They claimed the attackers walked freely in the village while the raid last.