Nigeria: Barca Vs Liverpool - Nigerian Singer KCee Loses U.S.$2.8K Bet

Nigerian singer Kingsley Chinweike, popularly known as Kcee, has lot a whooping amount of N1 million after betting over who will win the Barcelona versus Liverpool match.

The singer, had taken to his twitter page before the 'big game' to give the money to one @mrchidozie, a die-hard Liverpool fan on Twitter, if his team had won.

The young man became N1m richer as Liverpool incredibly trashed Barcelona 4 - 0 at Anfield.

Barcelona was not the only one that suffered a loss. Singer Kcee who placed a bet in support of the Spanish team also lost out to @mrchidozie.

Shortly after the game, @mrchidozie confirmed receipt of the sum of N1 million which he won as a result of the bet.

The game which was the second leg tie of the UEFA Champions League semi-final saw Liverpool needing to turn a 3-0 deficit which they suffered at home.

With a 3-goal advantage, Barcelona went into the semi-final game as the obvious favorites to qualify for the 2019 Champions League final, sadly they were stunned by Liverpool's 4 unreplied goals.

The brilliance of the English Premier League side ensured Messi got denied the chance to play in a fourth UEFA Champions League final.

Liverpool will now face either of Ajax or Tottenham in the final, as the UEFA Champions League semi-final gets decided today. (NAN)