Nigeria: ICT Attracts $42 Million Direct Foreign Investment - Shittu

The Minister for Communication, Dr Adebayo Shittu on Monday disclosed that Information and Communications Technology (ICT) has attracted over 42 million dollars direct foreign investment to national economy between 2001 and 2019.

According to him, during the period, ICT also grew from 0.6 per cent to over 10 per cent.

Adebayo Shittu disclosed this, while declaring open a workshop on National ICT Roadmap for the Southeast Zone, in Awka, Anambra state.

The workshop was themed: "The Role of the Private Sector in the Implementation of the Nigeria ICT Roadmap".

" Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) attracted by the sector to national economy by ICT had grown in excess of 42 million dollars during the same period, "he said.

The Minister said, despite the positive figures, the potentials of the sector was yet to be maximised in view of its pivotal role in the optimal development of the various sectors of Nigeria's economy.

According to the minister, ICT Roadmap 2017-2020 inaugurated in 2018 was the strategic process which the Federal Government had developed for the purpose of achieving ICT penetration in the country

He said the private sector was crucial to the success of the roadmap, stressing that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government was determined to support the private sector to play its key roles in implementing the roadmap.

In his remark, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Secretary to Anambra State Government, said the state government under Gov.Willie Obiano had employed ICT in its processes.