Malawi: CSQ Appeals for Support to Buy Speculums for Cervical Cancer Screening

Blantyre — Cancer Survivors Quest (CSQ) says they need at least 60 speculums to enable them screen all women that seek the service under the Alinafe Cervical Cancer screening project.

Cancer Survivors Quest Founder Chikhulupiliro Ng'ombe told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday that they only have three speculums which they sterilise after every use.

"We have three speculums at the moment and we sterilize the speculums after every use. This means that after screening every 3 women, we stop and wait for 15 minutes until every woman is screened.

"We need as many as possible without limit, but for this campaign's sake, we would like to screen all women that come without having to sterilize and wait. So in this context, 60 is adequate as that is the average number of women we screen on a good day," said Ngómbe.

Ngómbe said that they are still receiving donations both in cash and kind to increase the number of speculums which are sold at a cost of K5, 000 each.

"So far we have received 10 brand new speculums from Medical World as a donation. And we have also received K15, 000 cash.

"Once we are able to have the 60 speculums, we will even be able to screen more people that are HIV positive as we normally send them back as a way of preventing further spread," he added.

In January, the organisation managed to screen 110 women for cervical cancer during a cervical cancer screening campaign in Blantyre.