Kenyans Now Want Origi to Be Given Huduma Namba After Anfield Heroics

Photo: Divock Origi/Instagram

Belgian striker Divock Origi (right) with his dad Mike Okoth (second right) and uncles in Nairobi.

Excited Kenyans have lauded Liverpool forward Divock Origi following his exploits in a 4-0 demolition of Spanish champions Barcelona in a thrilling Uefa Champions League semi-finals second leg match on Tuesday night at Anfield.

The 24-year-old Belgian, whose dad, Mike Okoth, is Kenyan, scored twice to help the English club produce one of the most stunning comebacks in the competition's history as the Reds overturned a 3-0 deficit from the first leg in Barcelona one week ago.

Origi, who passed on the opportunity to represent Kenya's Harambee Stars back in 2013, has mostly been used as a reserve player by Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp this season.

The Belgian international would most certainly have started this match on the bench if Egyptian talisman Mo Salah and Brazilian attacking midfielder Roberto Firmino were fit.

EXCITED KENYANS

But then he latched on the rare opportunity and scored the first goal of the game - his first ever in the Uefa Champions League - after just seven minutes, beating Barca keeper Andre ter Stegen from close range with a rebound.

Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum, who came on at halftime, them drew Liverpool level on aggregate with a quickfire double strike early in the second half before Origi put Barcelona to the sword towards the end of the match.

The result earned Liverpool passage to the final on a 4-3 aggregate win where they will meet either Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam or fellow English club Tottenham Hotspur.

Origi's performance excited many Kenyans on social media.

Kenyans! After Liverpool Thrashing My Alternate Team Of Choice, Now They Want The Belgian Of Kenyan Extraction to be Counted... 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/b3knKMhR0B

-- Hon. Otiende Amollo (@OAmollo) May 8, 2019

What!!!!! Divock Origi AGAIN!!! Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona 80' I guess now we HAVE to believe in miracles! #LIVBAR #TheScoreKE

-- Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) May 7, 2019

Just for tonight, Divock Origi is Kenyan and plays for Harambee Stars. Belgium can take him back tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/gWmDNt4OIE

-- FERDINAND OMONDI (@FerdyOmondi) May 7, 2019

Someone tell Victor Wanyama that Kenyans would love to watch him play in the final with Origi. #the254love

-- bonny6 (@am_bonny_6) May 8, 2019

In 1997, Mike Okoth scored the 1st goal and the 4th goal in Kenya's 4-3 comeback win against Burkina Faso.

His son Divock Origi was only 2 then.

In 2019, Divock Origi scored the 1st goal and the 4th goal in Liverpool 4-3 comeback win against Barcelona.

"Ngima yumaga mutuinî pic.twitter.com/34N6ylE83x

-- Mukurima X. Muriuki (@Mukurima) May 8, 2019