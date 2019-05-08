Malawi: Chikwawa to Receive U.S.$27 Million for Recovery

Blantyre — Department of Disaster Management Affair's (DoDMA) Director of Recovery, Harris Kachale on Monday announced that Chikwawa district council will receive $27 million from the African Development Bank for recovery process.

Kachale said this at Chilenga Irrigation Scheme in the area of Traditional Authority Makhwila at the end of an inspection exercise of irrigation schemes that were damaged in the district during the recent flooding.

"We are here with officials from African Development Bank and Chikwawa district council to assess the impact of the floods especially on infrastructure damage. And having moved around the districts, it is quite evident that these floods caused a lot of damage on infrastructure.

"To this effect, the Africa Development Bank is pumping in resources to the tune of $27 million mainly for recovery and resilience so we will be looking at infrastructure that was damaged such as roads, irrigation schemes, and schools," said Kachale.

However, the director was quick to warn Chikwawa district council to award contracts to credible contractors who will build infrastructures that will be able to withstand disasters.

"This is a lot of money as such we would want this time around to have infrastructures that will withstand, so we will work closely with the council to ensure that this is done," said Kachale.

He added that the recovery program will kick-start end June this year upon completion of assessment and identification of contractors.

Earlier, Chairperson for Chilenga Irrigation Scheme, Montfort Kandiado appealed for assistance from well-wishers to assist them in rehabilitating the scheme.

"The floods damaged the weir at the intake and pipes that transport the water to the scheme resulting in very few farmers receiving water as of now.

"Normally we plant three times a year in the scheme and if our problems are not rectified in good time, a lot of farmers will not be able to cultivate in the scheme," lamented Kandiado.