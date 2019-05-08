Sudan: Transitional Military Council - We Rejected Proposal On Security and Defence Council

Khartoum — The Transitional Military Council (TMC) has rejected the mediation proposal for a Security and Defense Council on ground that it is not a level of government.

Member and spokesman of the TMC, Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, said in a press conference Tuesday evening at the Republican Palace that the Transitional Military Council has rejected the proposal because the security and defense council is existing in all the world countries, adding that the TMC did not refuse the mediation and handed them a written reply and called on them to continue in their mediation and communication with the Military Council.

He said that the mediation efforts led by honest and sincere personalities has spoken about a transitional governing council consisting of 10 people, 7 of them are of the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change and 3 of them are of the Transitional Military Council to be headed by the Supreme Commander and has two deputies, military and civilian men and the decisions are to be taken by a majority.

Lt. Gen. Kabbashi indicated that that the proposal of the Council for Security and Defense, which was rejected was composed of 7 military men and 3 civilians are the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Finance and the Prime Minister and headed by the Supreme Commander and has two deputies, adding that this Council is headed by the supreme command authority and is concerned with defense policy.

He said mediation also suggested a council of ministers and a transitional legislative council, adding that the mediation referred to the independence of the Judiciary and transitional justice.

"In our assessment, there is no big difference between us and the forces of freedom, but we accepted one of the mediations and adjourned some of them," he said.