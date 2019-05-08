Somalia: International Bank of Somalia Charms Customers With New ATM Services

The International Bank of Somalia (IBS) has launched Automated Teller Machines, in a move aimed at boosting customer experience.

Mr Mahat Mohammed Ahmed, the CEO said the bank was looking to leverage on technology and a more customer -focused approach.

He said " IBS bank will endeavor to continue taking convenient banking services closer to the people We also want to make IBS the employer of choice by attracting and retaining the best talent to drive the strategy".

The bank is looking to expanding our branch networks, and digital banking. He said that the expansions will create more job opportunities.

"We want to respond to our customer needs in a more efficient and speedy manner", added the CEO.

International Bank of Somalia (IBS) is an International, Islamic and Somalia's premier global investment and commercial bank with an entirely Shari´ah compliant portfolio of products & services.

IBS was incorporated in July 2013 and is licensed by the Central Bank of Somalia (CBS). Our Headquarter is in the capital city of Somalia Mogadishu. IBS is first commercial bank that has swift code and IBAN