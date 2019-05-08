Namibia: Woman Treated for Congo Fever

A 54-YEAR-OLD woman who was diagnosed with Crimean Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in the Oshikoto region is receiving barrier nursing care, says health executive director Ben Nangombe.

Nangombe yesterday said the case was reported at Onethika village in the Oshikoto region after the woman went to hospital on 21 April complaining of a headache, fever and vomiting blood after she had been bitten by a tick.

"All persons who were in direct contact with the patient are under strict daily monitoring, and so far, no other suspected cases have been reported," he added.

Nangombe said technical teams are meeting on a regular basis, the district/regional health emergency management committee was activated, and the veterinary services have been engaged through the regional and national health emergency management committee.

"Social mobilisation is being conducted in the affected communities on the signs and symptoms, as well as prevention measures of CCHF," Nangombe stated, adding that a preliminary environmental assessment is underway in the affected areas. These activities will also include local leaders, such as constituency and local authority councillors, as well as traditional leaders.

The ministry will likewise continue to be proactive on any emerging or re-emerging signs of infectious diseases.

The CCHF virus is transmitted to people either by tick bites or through contact with an infected animal's blood or tissue during and immediately after slaughter.

The majority of cases have occurred in people involved in the livestock industry, such as herdsmen, slaughterhouse workers and veterinarians.

Symptoms of Congo fever include fever, muscle pain, headache, abdominal pain, confusion, bleeding, nausea and vomiting.

The ministry has warned the public to wear protective clothing (long-sleeved outfits, gloves and long trousers) when handling animals or their tissues, especially during slaughtering, butchering and culling in slaughterhouses or at home.

The ministry furthermore advised people to examine their clothing and skin regularly for ticks, and if these are found, to report to their nearest health facility, or to remove the ticks safely by using fine-tipped tweezers.

"Do not squeeze the tick's body, and do not apply heat or any substance to the tick as this may cause it to empty its stomach content into the wound/skin, which can cause infection," Nangombe urged.

He added that people should also avoid areas where tick vectors are abundant and active, and to wash their hands with soap regularly after visiting or caring for sick people.