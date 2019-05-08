Kenya: Wanga, Kasumba in Fierce Battle for League Golden Boot

Allan Wanga and Umar Kasumba have separately expressed confidence of outscoring each other in the race to win the 2018/2019 SportPesa Premier League's Golden Boot.

These two strikers have been the most prolific in the league thus far this season, each scoring 16 times in 28 matches for Kakamega Homeboyz and Sofapaka respectively.

And with only six matches remaining, the duo have outlined their respective motivation to win the award, which comes along with a Sh500,000 prize money courtesy of the Kenya Premier League annual awards.

GREENER PASTURES

"I have won this award before, but I'm hungry to repeat that feat," said Kenya international Wanga, in reference to the 2007 league season when he found the back of the net 23 times for Tusker.

"I promise you I will not concentrate on who else is in the race. I'm just concentrating on winning, which will give me confidence heading to the Africa Cup of Nations," he added.

Meanwhile, Ugandan hitman Kasumba believes winning the award will open doors to greener pastures.

"My target is to score 20 league goals. I believe that will be enough (to win the award). If I win the golden boot, the success could convince our national team coach to select me for the Africa Cup of Nations. I'm also looking to move to a bigger club, like Gor Mahia," said Kasumba.

CRUCIAL GOALS

According to Kenya Premier League statistics, Wanga has scored more crucial goals compared to his competitor. His goals have contributed 18 of the 45 points Homeboyz have garnered this season, one point more than Kasumba. Wanga has scored two penalties, with the Sofapaka striker scoring twice that number.

Wanga and Kasumba face competition from Ulinzi Stars' striker Enosh Ochieng and Mathare United midfielder Cliff Nyakeya, who have 15 and 11 goals respectively.

Eric Kapaito, John Makwatta and Jesse Were have also won this award in recent times.