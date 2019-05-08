Nigeria: RCCG Refurbishes Police Dogs' Facility in Lagos

The Redeemed Christian Church of God has handed over the newly redeveloped Nigeria Police Force Canine Division Area F, Ikeja, Lagos.

The gesture, which was done through the church's Christian Social Responsibility, was well attended by top police officers and senior pastors at RCCG.

The Pastor-in-Charge of RCCG, Lagos Province 47, Pastor Femi Obaweya, said he noticed that the facility at the Canine Division of Area F was not befitting for the Nigeria Police Force during a visit.

The lover of dogs recalled that the dog houses were not in good condition. He added, "I also observed that there was no direct water supply to the facility, which also was a challenge to the effective running of the place. I then promised that the church would look into the challenges there.

"We've also supported the police by erecting a borehole and providing a 3.8KVA generator to power the surface tank. We've replaced all the metal gadgets with new ones for the training of the dogs."

Speaking also at the ceremony, the Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Christian Social Responsibility, RCCG, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, stated that they did this as a contribution and appreciation to the Nigeria Police Force's good work to Lagos."

In her reaction, the Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja, CP Aishatu Abubakar, commended the renovation of the kennels and provision of a generator. She said, "No doubt, this will enhance effective policing of the state. I thank the leadership of RCCG and specifically the Pastor Obaweya for his support and generosity."

Meanwhile, Iluyomade explained that there were other intervention programmes of the church through her foundation. He said, "Over 57 million meals have been served across the 197 countries where the church is in operation over the last one year.

We've had numerous beneficiaries of the health intervention programmes of the church, sponsoring major medical treatments like kidney transplants. We also donated an Intensive Care Unit at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, and on Friday, another ICU will be commissioned at the Plateau State Teaching Hospital, Jos. Our General Oversea, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, will be there."