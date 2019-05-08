Zimbabwe: I Almost Quit Boxing - Sibanda

MONALISA Sibanda, who won the WIBA Intercontinental welterweight boxing title against Kenya's Joice Awimo last week, said she almost quit the sport after several attempts to win a meaningful title.

Madzimai, as Sibanda is known, was praised by boxing promoters Stalin Mau Mau and Boris Zneider.

The mother of three, won her first international title after 25 years, having tried for three times without success.

"At one point I thought of quitting the sport as it was so painful to lose some title fights," she said.

"I have come a long way, having started boxing at Mabvuku Boxing Academy in 1992, and I later joined the Zimbabwe National Army academy and, later on, the Stalin Mau Mau stable as an amateur.

"I turned professional in 2005 at Black Fist owned by Zneider.

"The journey was not an easy one as I had to battle several fights but, at last, I am delighted that I am now a recognised champion.

"I have been working hard under the guidance of my coach', Tom Ferenado, who did everything to see me prosper."

Mau Mau said he is proud of what Sibanda has achieved.

"It is all about determination that you see Monalisa standing tall with the intercontinental title today," he said.

"She has come a long way and I am very happy that she finally achieved her set targets and is now flying the country's flag high.

"We need more boxers with such determination so that we produce more international stars."