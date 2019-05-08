Sudan: TMC - We Delivered Out Reply to Forces of Freedom and Change

Khartoum — In its response to the Forces of declaration of and change, the Transitional Military Council clarified that there are many points of agreement while there are points that need to be completed and proposals made in response to the document.

At a press conference he held Tuesday evening at the Republican Palace, member and spokesman of the transitional Military Council, Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, has renewed the Council's confidence on the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change toward completing the sincere and honest efforts for reaching accord.

He said that the document of the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change has represented a genuine will for reaching a solution conducive to democracy and stability/

Gen. Kabbashi said that the document of the Declaration of Freedom ignored the source of legislation and saw them as being Sharia, customs and traditions as it ignored the Arabic language as the official language of the state and used the term Interim Constitution of 2005 and the correct name is the Sudan Constitution of 2005.

He indicated that it also disregarded the validity of the existing laws and adopted the Document of Rights and abolished the constitution, and set the transition period for four years, starting from the entry into force of the transitional constitution, noting that the first statement on April 11 spoke about the transitional period for two years.

He said that the remarks on the document of the Forces of Declaration of Freedom and Change has given the power of the declaration of the state of emergency to the Council of Ministers, explaining that this power is a sovereign one while security is also a sovereign power.

He said that the document talked about the appointment and dismissal of civil service leaders without reference to the restriction of this authority by law, and also spoke about the authority to appoint ambassadors and the declaration of war and appointed the governors of the regions and levels of government, and talked about regions rather than states.

Gen. Kabbashi affirmed that the Transitional Military Council maintains the choice to call for elections with a period of six months.

Meanwhile, Gen. Yasser Al-Atta said that the Transitional Military Council is a partner in achieving the goals of the Revolution and that the Armed Forces is a leading faction that protects the people and the revolution.

He added that the Armed Forces trusts the Forces of Freedom and Change and it is confident that both sides will be in one negotiating session to remove some of these points and will reach transitional arrangements.