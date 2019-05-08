Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Ebola Death Toll Skips 1 000

Kinshasa — THE death toll from the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has surpassed 1 000.

This comes on the back of an alarming number of cases reported in recent days across multiple hot-spots.

In the past week, 23 cases were reported in one day, the highest since the start of the outbreak in August last year.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said major security challenges and lack of community acceptance of the response continue to hamper efforts to end the outbreak.

Nicole Fassina, Ebola Virus Disease Coordinator with IFRC, said Ebola responders faced massive security challenges and a lack of resources for the response.

"An under-resourced operation creates a very real risk of an international spread of Ebola," Fassina warned.

The Red Cross is also supporting localised efforts to keep the outbreak from spreading to Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan and Uganda.

This includes supporting mobilising and training volunteers, procuring equipment and putting in place preparedness measures should the outbreak spread to these countries.

The ongoing outbreak is the worst suffered by the DRC since the first outbreak in 1976.

It is the second most fatal in history globally, after the outbreak in West Africa killed over 11 000 people between 2013 and 2016.