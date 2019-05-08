North Africa: Over 50 Million Starving in North Africa

Cairo — HUNGER resulting from worsening conflicts and crises has left 52 million undernourished in the North Africa region.

The setbacks have worsened since 2011, threatening the region's efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, including Zero Hunger.

Approximately 34 million people live in conflict-affected countries, compared to 18 million hungry people in countries that are not impacted directly by conflict, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Stunting, wasting and undernutrition are also far worse in conflict countries than in other countries.

"Conflicts and civil instability have long-lasting impacts on the food and nutrition security of both affected and surrounding countries in the regions," said Abdessalam Ould Ahmed, FAO regional Assistant Director-General.

Rising hunger is also compounded by rapid population growth, scarce and fragile natural resources, the growing threat of climate change.

There is also increasing unemployment rates, decreased agricultural productivity and diminished rural infrastructure and services.

Geographically, North Africa consists of Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia and smaller territories of Cueta, Melilla and Western Sahara.

Libya is arguably the most volatile. Fighting has intensified in the capital Tripoli since April as rival factions battle for control of the city.