Zimbabwe: Events Evolution Pledges More to Idai Survivors

When many seem to have forgotten about the disaster that hit Zimbabwe a couple of months ago, arts and events company, Events Evolution soldiers on in assisting victims of Cyclone Idai, and engaging various stakeholders for support and aid.

The company that recently donated US$30 000 worth of goods to affected families has vowed to continue engaging the Ministry of Local Government and National Housing and the Department of Civil Protection (DCP) to continue assisting cyclone victims.

Events Evolution director Talent Banda said they have so far donated goods and are working to assist 11 families to rebuild their houses.

"We have engaged the DCP for more donations because we believe there is need to keep assisting these people. So far we have asked for a list of those who have immediate priorities so that we can chip in," he said.

The assistance is part of the company's corporate social responsibility policy.

Banda urged different stakeholders to continue assisting victims of the disaster.

"This Cyclone Idai is a national disaster, which requires all of us across the spectrum to give a helping hand.

"This is why we, as Evolution Events, are continuing with our small donations towards the cause. After our visit to the affected areas in Chimanimani we saw it fit to extend our aid through some groceries to bring smiles to our fellow brothers and sisters, who are in dire need of such assistance until the next harvest season," he added.

The organisation is working with StarFM to educate the nation on technological trends as well as promoting upcoming artistes.

Events Evolution, which specialises in hiring out state-of-the-art equipment for video screening, lighting and photography said there was need to reach out to the people as well as introducing modern equipment to the nation.

"We have embarked on a serious campaign to educate people on the use of modern technologies in filming and managing events," said Banda.