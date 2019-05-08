South Africa: Davies - Your Vote Is Valuable

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies says the right to vote is a hard-fought one, and that registered voters should make use of the privilege to make a difference.

The Minister cast his vote shortly before 10am at Westerford High School in Newlands, Cape Town, as the country holds National and Provincial Elections.

"This is the sixth time that South Africans have come out to vote in the National and Provincial Elections for all of us in the democracy and it is something that has been struggled for - the right for all of us to have a say in the future of our country.

"So it is ... important that citizens exercise that right and it is only part of participating in the governance of the country but it is a very important part of the governance of the country that we have democratic elections to give a mandate and I'm sure this time, give a mandate to the African National Congress," he said.

The voting processes at the Westerford High voting station appeared to flow seamlessly, with residents in and out within the space of minutes.

After casting their vote, Wouter and Marelize Immelman said they were voting because their parents had fought to ensure everybody in the country has the right to vote.

"... So we need to remember their legacy as well. It is our privilege and right to do that," said Wouter.

Marelize said: "My vote is my voice and I want to make it count and change what the government does. I think that's important - to build hospitals, schools and to support everyone."

Akwande Nene, who was rushing to work shortly after casting her vote, said: "... You can't complain if you don't vote. I hope my vote ... will contribute to making a better South Africa. [By] voting for the right party, hopefully, we will experience an unprecedented amount of growth," she said.