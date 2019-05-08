South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize On Undertakings Made in Vuwani and Calls Upon Residents to Vote

press release

Government remains committed to undertakings made in Vuwani and calls upon residents to vote

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) indicated that it is now all systems go for the 2019 National Elections.

Government has encouraged all South Africans, including in Vuwani, to go out in their numbers to make their mark and decide the future of their country in all 32 voting stations.

"Following a number of engagements that government had with all the stakeholders, traditional leaders and the Pro-Makhado Task Team (PMTT), it is regrettable that there are those calling for people to boycott the elections. We advise communities in Vuwani to exercise their right to vote and we are happy with reports that many people are voting in Vuwani," said Minister Mkhize.

Minister Mkhize said government remains commitment to the agreement reached in January this year.

Minister Mkhize met with various community representatives at the meeting that was held at the Vuwani Fire Station on 24 January 2019. At that meeting, the stakeholders agreed that political processes such as registering to vote and the actual voting will be allowed to proceed without hindrances.

"We urge all stakeholders to continue working together to ensure that a lasting solution is found to address the demarcation challenges in Vuwani and surrounding areas. The INTER-MINISTERIAL COMMITTEE (IMC) will continue interacting and engaging on issues raised by stakeholders in Vuwani," said Minister Mkhize. He added that on demarcation issues, government will support the legal processes as set out by legislation.

Government remains committed to other agreements reached such as that the provincial departments will assist to provide services like water and sanitation, licensing (vehicle disc renewal, driver's license renewals) and that traditional leaders and Vhembe Municipality will provide stamps for proof of residence documents needed by the community.

In addition, CoGTA is through the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (MISA) is implementing projects such as a road that will assist to improve lives of communities.

"As government we are committed to ensuring that communities in Vuwani and surrounding areas are able to get an opportunity to have their issues addressed and commend the leadership of various structures in Vuwani and the communities who came out in their numbers to vote", said Minister Mkhize.

Issued by: Department of Cooperative Governance