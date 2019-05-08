Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF, CPC Forge Stronger Ties

Zanu-PF's high powered delegation led by national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri yesterday met leaders of China's war veterans and exchanged strategies with the Communist Party of China (CPC), as the two revolutionary parties enhanced their alliance.

This comes as Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri applauded the CPC for pledging US$600 000 for the construction of the Chitepo Ideological School in line with the fraternal relations between the two parties.

Zanu-PF is also seeking assistance from the CPC to share strategies on combating politically-motivated civil unrest plotted by the opposition MDC-Alliance and some non-governmental organisations with the aid of social media delinquency.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri is accompanied by Politburo members Cdes Engelbert Rugeje (National Political Commissar), Simbarashe Munbengegwi (secretary for External Affairs), Mabel Chinomona (secretary for Women's League), Paul Mangwana (secretary for Legal Affairs), Lovemore Matuke (secretary for Security), Pupurai Togarepi (secretary for Youth Affairs), Munyaradzi Machacha (Principal of the Chitepo Ideological College), Douglas Mahiya (deputy secretary for War Veterans).

Other members of the delegation are Women's League National Political Commissar Cde Apolonia Munzerengi, Cde Tsitsi Gezi (Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly) and Cde Tsitsi Muzenda (Politburo member).

Speaking during a meeting with senior officials at China's Ministry of War Veterans, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said her delegation's visit to China was part of the Second Republic's endeavour to fine-tune its ideological thrust.

She said President Mnangagwa planned the party delegation's visit following his meeting with his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping in Beijing two years ago.

"After Operation Restore Legacy, we visited China with the new President of the Second Republic of Zimbabwe Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa and met President Xi. One of the issues agreed was that Zanu-PF would send a delegation to China to understand and study the operations of CPC and we are so happy that this has been achieved.

"Our President's vision is to make sure that we strengthen relations with the CPC because China is one of our most important friends."

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said Zanu-PF had a lot to learn from the Chinese model of governance whereby the CPC is supreme to the Government of China.

She said the two parties had a lot to share in line with Marxist principles, which underpin both movements.

Turning to the welfare of war veterans, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said Government will review the benefits of ex-combatants whose plight "is worrisome"

"The issue of our ageing war veterans is worrisome. Some of them have no option, but to continue working for the party to make ends meet, even when they are old.

"We want to share with you how we can assist them."

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri revealed that Government is planning to roll out a package of assistance to war collaborators who had not benefited from war veterans' gratuities.

"We have another group of those who are not combatants, but these are war collaborators, whom we are expecting now to vet and consider what of benefits to give to them."

China's Deputy Minister of War Veterans Mr Qian Feng said China has comprehensive support programmes and a host of preferential treatment mechanisms which it provides for its war veterans.

He said all military officers are considered war veterans upon leaving the force.

Some of the preferential treatment accorded for China's war veterans include priority in getting employment, provision of skills and educational training, access to best healthcare, handsome pensions.

"We take the welfare of the war veterans as a top priority.

"There are three important aspects of their welfare, the first is training and education for them to enter college after discharge from the army.

"We also offer them employment in Government. Government also provides support for those who are disabled or injured during service," Mr Qian said.

After the meeting at the Ministry of War Veterans, the delegation held a dialogue with a team from the CPC's School of Ideology led by Mr Wang Dongqi.

In her remarks at the meeting, Cde Muchniguri-Kashiri said Zanu PF was seeking ideological and technical support on how to deal with the opposition's machinations to destabilise the country.

"The opposition does not accept defeat as is the case with the President of Venezuela. Zimbabwe alone has over 35 000 NGOs.

"China is well advanced in terms of technological advancement.

"We are still lagging behind in dealing with the negative media.

"You can see that they are using the youths to derail their thinking and also not to like a certain Government.

"We also note that parties win elections, but opposition does not accept defeat, but they fuel problems such as the case in Venezuela. Through our research department we can use technology to deal with these threats."

On the $600 000 pledged for the Chitepo Ideological College she said:

"We need to thank the Communist Party of China on the US$600 000 that was donated towards construction of our ideological school, we cherish that injection."