Zimbabwe: Use Water Sparingly, Wheat Farmers Urged

Farmers engaging in winter crop production have been urged to use water from Zimbabwe's dams efficiently and adopt water conserving irrigation systems.

According to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority, dam levels across the country have continued on a downward trajectory owing to little or no inflows and an upsurge in withdrawals.

As at May 3, 2019, dams in the Manyame Catchment, where most farmers in Mashonaland West draw their irrigation water from, were 89,4 percent full.

In a statement, ZINWA spokesperson Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said the national dam level average was 68,4 percent, representing a 0,19 percent decline since April 29, 2019.

Gwayi Catchment has a dam level average of 63,6 percent, Manyame (89,4 percent), Mazowe (94,5 percent), Mzingwane (65,6 percent), Runde (57,9 percent), Sanyati (73,5 percent) and Save (81,8 percent).

The dams along the Manyame Catchment area have varying levels with Chivero at 82,3 percent, Manyame (92,2 percent), Mazvikadei (90,9 percent), Biri (96,1 percent), Blockely (34,7 percent) and Karoi at 37,9 percent.

"The commencement of the winter cropping season is set to increase pressure on the already depressed dams, hence the Zimbabwe National Water Authority appeals to all farmers that shall be involved in winter cropping to ensure that they have the relevant water abstraction agreements for them to have water reserved for them in the dams," she said.

Mrs Munyonga said Zinwa would not reserve any water for unregistered users while ZINWA intensifies its monitoring activities along river channels to ensure that all illegal water use is eliminated.

"Irrigating farmers and other raw water users are encouraged to use water very efficiently and adopt water conserving irrigation systems. This will help conserve water and help the farmers to keep their water costs under control.

"Other raw water users, who are still to renew their water abstraction agreements following the commencement of the water year on April 1, are advised to ensure that they do so as any use of water from ZINWA-managed dams without the necessary documentation constitutes a criminal offence under the Water Act," she said.

Most of Zimbabwe's water bodies did not get enough water after the country and most of the Southern African region received below normal rainfall patterns during the just ended rainy season.