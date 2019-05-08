Zimbabwe: Better Conditions of Service for Nurses Soon

Government is working towards the improvement of the health delivery system with priority being given to primary health care, the Minister of Health and Child Care Minister, Dr Obadiah Moyo, has said.

Speaking at the Nursing and Midwifery Universal Health Coverage Summit held in Harare on Monday which focused on improving the working conditions of the nursing profession by imparting to them skills to tackle challenging tasks.

"Zimbabwe today has joined other nations by launching this programme which has been adopted by many nations. This comes after we have realised the need to improve nurses' working conditions and developing marginalised health centres starting with primary health care which serves most rural areas in the country.

"There are plans underway for the ministry to empower the least qualified nurses so that fewer complications will be referred to district and provincial hospitals. Under the same umbrella, big health institutions will have at least four qualified doctors, so that patients will be served urgently.

"I am addressing this on the nurses' perspective. My vision is for the health services to have a down-to-top approach where all ideas from the junior health subordinates must be listened to and used by the ministry to make the necessary adjustments," said Dr Moyo.

Zimbabwe Nurses' Association(ZINA) president Mr Enock Dongo called on the Government to improve the working conditions of the nursing profession and health institutions in the country.

"On behalf of ZINA, we call upon our Government to improve the working conditions of nurses considering the review of their salaries from time to time because health delivery is a priority in the country.

"Secondly, the shortage of medical equipment and facilities at most clinics and hospitals must be addressed as a matter of urgency. The situation in most hospitals is pathetic and I am happy the minister is here at our disposal," he said.