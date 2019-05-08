Zimbabwe: Moses Chunga in Rural Drive

AFTER watching rural teams taking part in a football tournament, Zimbabwe football legend, Moses "Bambo" Chunga, believes there is talent in the outlying areas.

The raw talent is crying out for exposure.

Chunga recently had an opportunity to visit Uzumba Constituency where teams in Nyamhara Ward were battling it out in a tournament with Nyamhara School and Mugabe School reaching the final.

The former Warriors and Dynamos midfielder said he is ready to drive the rural initiative aggressively.

"I had the opportunity to watch some young players who are passionate, but sometimes fail to realise full potential due to geographical location.

"Some players really exhibited raw talent. I believe if that talent is captured, assisted with exposure, they can go places.

"The talent is there but to get full potential from it is the key.

"I am working on an initiative to go around identifying talent with the help of some local influential people from these wards. I cannot do it alone or with my resources only.

"I am glad that I have started somewhere. I was in Uzumba Constituency recently where I spotted some young promising football players.

"With the assistance of Wishman Mususa, a local businessman who is passionate about promoting the sport in his home area and usually sponsor some tournaments, I would be going around scouting for talent in Uzumba."

He said the players will be helped to fulfil their potential.

"The players identified, who are good, will be assisted through various forms," said Chunga.

"Some of them can be brought to Harare where they will have a chance to play regularly at our Division Two academy.

"Some of them can best be assisted by getting scholarships. We believe the young players in the rural areas have different needs at different stages.

"But all this requires a good budget.

"I am happy that Mususa, who hails from that area, has offered to help. The councillor of the ward, Peter Chagumaira, shares the same vision and is ready to support.

"We want a success story from this area."

Chunga says he has been working hard at rekindling his passion for junior football development and wants to work with all the relevant football stakeholders such as National Association of Secondary School Heads, National Association of Primary School Heads, NGOs as well as the Government, through the Sports Commission.

"We have approached a number of organisations, some companies and I am confident that they will buy into our vision.

"For such type of an initiative to succeed you need a strong partnership.

"We also appeal to the clubs to give youngsters a chance when they field their teams for experience is not bought but earned," he said.