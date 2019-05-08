Zimbabwe: Man Kills Wife, Burns Body

Police have launched a manhunt for a man who killed his ex-wife at a farm in Beatrice before setting a hut on fire in an attempt to burn the body on Saturday following a misunderstanding over the upkeep of their two children.

The man whose name is still being withheld is still on the run and his whereabouts are still not known.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident. "We are investigating a case in which a man killed his former wife at Plot 5, Silver Oak Farm in Beatrice. The man had a dispute with his wife and they went on separation.

"The man then went to live in Chinhoyi resulting in the wife falling in love with another man at the same compound," he said.

He said sometime in March, the man returned from Chinhoyi and started staying at the same compound alone.

Investigations revealed that the ex-wife then started demanding financial support from the man for the upkeep of their two children.

"On the 4th of May, she went to the former husband's wife and a dispute ensued. The man then killed her with an unknown object which is yet to be identified and then set a hut on fire while the body was inside," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Some alert neighbours extinguished the fire and made a report to the police.

Asst Comm Nyathi urged couples to resolve disputes amicably and not through violent ways.

The latest incident comes after, police are still battling to arrest a 50-year-old Harare man, Petros Pomborokani, who allegedly shot and killed his estranged wife and brother-in-law at their Gletwin home in Harare following a protracted marital dispute in March

The whereabouts of Pomborokani, a former Ministry of Health and Child Care official, are still a mystery amid widespread belief that he could have skipped the country through illegal points. Police have been appealing for information on the whereabouts of Pomborokani, who is suspected to be holed up in South Africa or Namibia.