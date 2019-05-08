South Africa: 'We Are Looking for Decisive Majority' - Malema Rules Out Coalitions As He Votes

EFF leader Julius Malema has strongly ruled out forming a coalition with any political party after the announcement of the elections results.

Malema was speaking after he cast the vote in his hometown of Seshego in Polokwane, Limpopo on Wednesday.

He says his party will accept the results when the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) announces them.

"We are looking for decisive majority. We want to govern South Africa without coalitions because coalitions force us to choose between devils. You look at which one is a better devil.

"You are caught between a rock and a hard place because whatever decision you make will not satisfy everyone," Malema said.

Malema was not impressed by what he termed a "bizarre" incident when some IEC officials insisted that his wife, Mantwa, take off her false nail so that they can mark her nail with indelible ink.

"Where is that written in the rules that women who have long nails can't vote? We cannot have such a patriarchal arrangement happening inside the voting station.

"However, the electoral officer came and said there was no such thing and she can vote. The official has a scissor there and gives people scissors to take their nails off. It must never be costly for people to vote because to put nails cost money," Malema told the media.

He then addressed an impromptu rally of several party members a few metres from the gate of Mpongele Primary School where he cast his vote. This caused some disgruntlement among members of other political parties, most notably the ANC.

One ANC member approached an IEC official and complained: "Is the period of the rallies not over? He (Malema) first had an address in the premises of the voting station and now there is another rally."

The IEC official did not respond.

Meanwhile, Malema is preparing for the funeral of his grandmother, Koko Sarah. He announced at the impromptu rally that the service would be held at the Ngoako Ramathlodi sports complex in Seshego on Saturday.

He spoke passionately about her: "I might have lost a grandmother but I have earned an angel. I'll continue to cherish her."

Source: News24