Tanzanian Student Drowns in Usa

Tanzanian student, Allen Buberwa on Monday evening drowned in the Buffalo River at Pruitt, Arkansas officials said.

Divers located the body of 22-year-old Allen Buberwa on Monday after he drowned while swimming at a popular swimming spot that evening, according to a news release from the Newton County (Arkansas) Sheriff's Office.

The release says Buberwa was a student at North Arkansas College in the school's international student program.

According to Springfield News Leader, authorities were called to the scene at about 6 pm after Buberwa and three others tried to swim across the river to reach a rope swing on the other side.

The release says Buberwa was struggling, went under and did not resurface. His fellow swimmers were unable to save him.

The river was considered at "high" stage and was slowly rising when the incident occurred, according to the release.

"This is such a tragic situation," Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said in the release. "This young man was here to further his education and had his entire life in front of him. Our prayers go out to his family and friends."

Wheeler thanked the first responders, from multiple agencies, for their efforts.