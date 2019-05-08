Tanzania: Rights Court Meets Stakeholders in Tanzania

Arusha — The African Court on Human and People's Rights (AfCHPR) will hold a two day judicial dialogue with stakeholders in Dodoma from today.

The objective of the dialogue is to enhance awareness about the key stakeholders involved in the dispensation of justice.

"This will focus on its procedures and the roles and responsibilities of the key stakeholders in the promotion and protection of human rights," said Justice Sylvain Ore, the President of the Court.

The event will be attended by 40 participants from the government ministries and other institutions as well members of the legal fraternity.

The dialogue, he added, is being undertaken in fulfilment of the Court's goals set out in its Strategic Plan of 2016-2020.

The ambitious plan aims to enhance outreach and cooperation with various sub-regional and national judicial bodies with a view to enhancing the protection of human rights on the continent.

According to Justice Ore, the dialogue, among others, will help Tanzania to expeditiously dispose of its cases before the continental court.