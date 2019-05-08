Tanzania: Reginald Mengi's Body Arrives in Kilimanjaro

Moshi — Two days after the remains of founder and executive chairman of the IPP Group of companies Reginald Mengi arrived in Dar es Salaam, the business man's body has arrived in Kilimanjaro.

Hundred of relatives, friends and well-wishers gathered at the Kilimanjaro International Airport to receive the business man's remains.

Thereafter the procession is expected to travel straight to the deceased's ancestral home in Machame, Hai District where mourners will observe a vigil.

According to family sources the body is expected to be taken to Moshi town tomorrow morning where the general public will pay their final respects to a man whose works of philanthropy made him popular.

The Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Anna Mgwira said the decision to transport the body to Moshi town was mainly due to popular request to allow Moshi residents pay their final respects.

"We had expected to conduct everything in Machame but there was a request from people who knew and worked closely with the deceased to pay their last respects," said the Regional Commissioner.

Yesterday in Dar es Salaam President John Magufuli led thousands of mourners at Karimjee Hall, Dar es Salaam to bid farewell to the deceased in an emotional ceremony.

Burial according to an earlier communication by family spokesperson Michael Ngalo is set to take place tomorrow after a requiem mass.