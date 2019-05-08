Tanzania: Buoyant Simba Out to Topple Yanga

Dar es Salaam — The top spot in the Mainland Premier League may change hands today when high-flying Simba face Coastal Union at the Uhuru Stadium.

A win for defending champions Simba, will see them leapfrogging title rivals Young Africans at the summit of the top flight.

Simba, with only two defeats in this season's league, sit second with 78 points from 30 matches two behind pace-setters Yanga.

Yanga, smarting after a painful 2-0 defeat to Lipuli FC in the Azam Sports Federation Cup at the Samora Stadium in Iringa on Monday, have played 34 matches so far.

Coastal Union are placed 10th on the log with 41 points from 33 matches.

Elsewhere, Mtibwa Sugar face JKT Tanzania at the Manungu Complex in Morogoro, while Ruvu Shooting host Iringa's Lipuli FC at the Mabatini ground, Coast Region.

Tanzania Prisons take on Mtwara's Ndanda FC at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya.

Simba manager Patrick Rweyemamu said yesterday that his players were in high spirits, raring to wrest the league leadership from their arch-rivals Yanga.

Rweyemamu predicted a tough match, but remained optimistic that it would produce positive results for the Msimbazi Reds.

Simba will be without Haruna Niyonzima, Juuko Murshid and Zana Coulibaly in today's clash.

"Murshid and Niyonzima are still nursing injuries they sustained during our recent matches," said the team manager.

"Coulibaly is seving a one match suspension," he said, adding that the trio's absence would not affect the team.

ban due to booking. But that would not stop us to win against Coastal Union. We do nor underrate them due to the fact that they are among the strong sides in the league but we need victory. We'll work hard," he said.

Coastal Union coach; Juma Mgunda predicted that the match will be tough, but he was optimistic to win the match.