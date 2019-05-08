Mozambique: Registration 650 000 Short and Falling Further Behind

After three weeks, registration is 650 000 people short of targets and is falling further behind, data released by STAE yesterday shows. Although some of the shortfall is in cyclone hit Sofala, most in is unaffected provinces.

Registration remains highest in Gaza, Manica and Cabo Delgado, and lowest in Sofala, Niassa, Nampula, Tete and Zambezia.

STAE estimates that there are 7,341,739 people who will be of voting age on 15 October and did not register last year. Registration is 46 days, which means STAE's target each day is to register 2.17% of this group, 159 316 people.

After 21 days, on 5 May registration should have been 3 345 630 (46%), but data released yesterday shows that only 2 701 365 people (37%) had registered, a shortfall of 644 265. The full table is available on https://cipeleicoes.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Resenceamento_ate_-15-05-19.pdf

Last week STAE released data up to 1 May. In the four days since then, STAE should have registered 637 263, but it only registered 564 708, so it is falling further behind.

Only three provinces are above the target of 46%: Gaza (55%), Manica (48%), and Cabo Delgado (47%). There is a big gap before the others, in declining order: Inhambane (38%), Zambezia (35%), Tete (33%), Nampula (33%) and Niassa (32%). The three remaining provinces were expected to be low, Sofala (28%) due to the cyclone, and Maputo province (29%) and Maputo city (26%) where most people registered last year.

STAE reports that so far 1 429 250 women have registered and only 1 272 115 men.