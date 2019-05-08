Mozambique: Wave of Attacks Hits Registration

A wave of insurgent attacks in Macomia and Meluco districts in Cabo Delgado has paralysed registration. Communities have been dispersed and some registration equipment has been vandalised. On Sunday 5 May armed men entered Minhanha village in Meluco, killing three people and burning 100 hours. Because of the attack, 5 of the 38 registration posts in Meluco were closed on Monday, in Iba, Minhanha, Nkoripo, Napire and Iphuho (Thiphili).

On Friday (3 May) the registration post in Nacate, Macomia, was attacked and equipment vandalised, but with no deaths or injuries to people. But after attacking the registration post, the insurgents invaded houses in Nacate, killng six people and burning houses.

Also in Macoma, insurgents attacked Ntapuala and Banga -Velha villages, killing a teacher who was found riding his motorcycle, and burning three people inside their houses.

On Saturday night insurgents entered Iba and Ipho villages in Meluco, and after villages fled the militants spent the night drinking in the village.