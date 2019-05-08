Mozambique: Dozens of Foreigners Stopped From Registering

Party monitors have stopped Malawians, Zambians and Zimbabweans from registering in Manica and Tete. The opposition accuses Frelimo of trying to set up voting fraud by registering foreigners. But it appears that their main reason for trying to register is not to actually vote, but for foreigners already resident in Mozambique to obtain a Mozambican identity document.

In Manica province our correspondents report 23 cases, 17 in Manica district, 5 in Tambara, and 1 in Vanduzi. For example at EP2 de Manica, on 15 April six Zimbabweans arrived with no documents but with an already registered voter prepared to give false testimony that they were local and Mozambican. Local STAE head Roberto Luís said there were many Zimbabweans living and working in this border district, especially in the neighbourhood of the school.

In Tete 10 cases have been reported. In Maravia the administrator confiscated voters cards from six Zambians who had succeeded in registering. In Zambezia 4 cases have been reported.