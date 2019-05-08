Mozambique: Comparing 2014-19 Registrations

The NGO coalition JOINT has issued its observer report of the first two weeks of registration. Of 1863 posts visited, there were problems in 157 - notably delays in delivering equipment, inability to link solar panels due to lack of transformers, and the registration computers not working. JOINT notes "constant interruptions of more than an hour" because of problems, and also lack of delivery of materials such a printer toner.

Of the 1863 posts visited, there were Frelimo party monitors in 1150 and Renamo in 684.

JOINT also publishes a set of registration tables for 2014 general elections and 2018 municipal elections to compare with the current registration. Cabo Delgado which is high this year was above 100% of expected in both 2014 and 2018. Gaza which is also high this year was only 87% in 2014 but 117% last year. The full report is on http://joint.org.mz/public/assets/documentos/dd7c362925ca9007d88ee364df7bd99c.pdf