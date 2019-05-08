Mozambique: Observers Still Without Credentials

After the first two weeks of registration, many civil society observers still did not have credentials which was impeding observation, confirms EISA (Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa) in its second weekly report, available on https://www.eisa.org.za/pdf/moz2019review2.pdf It blames excessive bureaucracy, a demand for unnecessary documents, and rules so unclear that there is disagreement within a province as to what they are.

In Maputo, an application was not accepted because the person who signed it for the civil society organisation was not recognised. In Nampula most observers were not allowed into registration posts because districts did not recognise the A4 paper credential issued at provincial level. But in Inassunge, Zambezia, an observer was detained by the police because they had a proper plastic observer identify card and not the A4 paper document.