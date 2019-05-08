In Chemba, Sofala, a registration brigade member was dismissed on 22 April because he had lunch in the house of a Renamo member. Paulo Joao was doing data input at the Nhandula post. Local STAE director David Tungane confirmed to this Bulletin that Joåo was dismissed because of "his links with a Renamo member".
Mozambique: Brigade Members Cannot Have Renamo Friends
Mozambique
Human Rights Watch recently reported on disturbing allegations that survivors of Cyclone Idai in Mozambique were being… Read more »
Copyright © 2019 Mozambique Political Process Bulletin. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.