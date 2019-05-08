Tanzania: Grape Growers Seeking Regulatory Mechanism

GRAPE framers here have appealed to the government to form a special body for regulating prices and taxes imposed on the cash crop.

They told the 'Daily News' here recently that the body was vital for uplifting the level of grape production, saying the board would help to address a number of challenges facing the growers.

"Presently, the setting of grape prices by buyers is a big challenge for us. The price of grape stands at 800/- and 1,200/- per kilogramme," said Mr Madeghe Kitange, a farmer at Msalato area, in Dodoma.

He explained that most local buyers were purchasing grapes at 800/- and 1, 200/- per kilogramme, saying the price doesn't reflect the actual expenditure of cultivating the cash crop.

Moreover, he said the farmers had been encountering several challenges, including low prices of grapes during the rainy season, propelled by low quality of grapes due to high humidity, high temperature and diseases.

"The quality of grapes during the dry season is high but farmers have to keep the grapes on farms for a long time before harvesting the fruits in order to attain the required quality for producing wine," he said.

Another farmer, Mr Paulo Shana, raised concern over the challenge of getting the refractometer device for testing the quality of sugar content in grapes before harvests.

"Since the government has in the recent past demonstrated positive concern in improving cultivation of grapes, it is of prudent for the sector ministry to start by solving the many challenges that the farmers are facing ," he said.

The proprietor of Dodoma- based Alko V intage wine factory, Archard Kato, said a lot had been put in place in order to improve the performance of the sub-sector.

"Despite being among key cash crops in the country, cultivation of grapes still faces a number of challenges and farmers are yet to benefit from the fruits," he said.

There are at least 1696 grape farmers in the region, who are based in 25 villages in Dodoma, Bahi and Chamwino districts, who produced a total of 10,052 tonnes last year.

Globally, there are more than 360 types of wine grapes but in Tanzania only three types are grown, namely, Makutupora Reds (Cinsault), Cyrah (Shiraz) and Chinene.