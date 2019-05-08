Tanzania: Court Orders Forfeiture of All Deci Properties, 14bn/ - in Three Banks

THE High Court yesterday ordered the forfeiture of all Development for Community Initiative (DECI) owned properties, including the 14bn/- in three bank accounts.

Judge Steven Magoiga issued the order after granting an application by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), ruling that there was no evidence whatsoever that DECI presented to show how the properties were legally acquired.

Justice Magoiga concurred with evidence that the DPP adduced, including some detailed information about DECI, confirming that the properties were proceeds of a pyramid scheme, which was illegal and that there was no any other lawful means under which the properties were acquired.

All respondents in the application- DECI operators- were convicted of conducting the pyramid scheme and punished accordingly as per the law. They are Jackson Sifael Mtares, Dominick Kigendi, Timotheo Saigaran ole Loitginye and Samwel Sifael Mtares.

The DPP, Mr Biswalo Mganga, who had appeared in person, assisted by Principal State Attorneys Paul Kadushi, Shadrack Kimaro and Theophil Mutakyawa, filed the application in compliance with the Court of Appeal decision given in 2018.

The forfeited properties include 12,503,068,647/89 in the bank account with National Microfinance Bank (NMB), Msasani Branch, 1,457,700,462/49 in DCB Bank, Uhuru Branch and 57,933,404/10 in KCB Bank, Samora Brach.

Other properties include one house at Mwembe Madafu, Ukonga, another at Manzese and the other in Kinondoni Municipality, all in Dar es Salaam and one house situated at Rufiji Street in Mwanza.

There is Plot No. 651 Block M located at Forest area in Mbeya, landed property on Plot No. 2/283/2 Block E at Mabibo, Kinondoni, and unsurveyed land at Manyinga Village in Mvomero, Morogoro and Plot No. 467 Block H located at Tegeta area in Dar es Salaam.

Other properties include 11 motor vehicles of different makes, notably Toyota Land Cruiser, Nissan Terrano, Mitsubishis Pajero, Toyota Mark II, Toyota Ipsum, Subaru Legacy, Toyota RAV4 and Toyota Premio.

In its judgment, the Court of Appeal rescued the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) from paying over 92bn/- to about 400,000 DECI customers who allegedly involved in the illegal pyramid scheme through depositing and receiving money.

Justices Batuel Mmilla, Sivangilwa Mwangesi and Gerald Ndika allowed the appeal by the DPP, opposing the judgment of High Court and that of the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam over the matter.

"We appreciate the fact that BoT had nothing to do with that case because it was neither a party nor was it entrusted the task to keep the property seized from DECI (T) Limited," they said in the September 7, 2018 dated judgment.

Unfortunately, the justices argued, both lower courts did not throw light or give justification why, despite of the obvious fact that the central bank was not in any way involved in the case.

"Besides, given that the PCA (Proceeds of Crime Act) had prescribed the procedure on how to deal with tainted property, that duty was wrongly placed on BoT.

In conclusion, we allow the appeal and quash the orders of the first appellate court," they declared. On August 19, 2013, Resident Magistrate Stuart Sanga convicted the operators of DECI pyramid scheme and sentenced them to pay 21m/- fine each or go to jail for six years in default of paying fine.

All the convicts paid the fine to escape the jail term. In its judgment, the Kisutu Court had directed the money, the subject of the pyramid scheme, to be refunded to DECI (Tanzania) Limited members and BoT had to make arrangements for the refund to members who had deposited funds but not collected any proceeds.

On appeal to the High Court, Judge Richard Kibela upheld the lower court's findings that the money be restored to ignorant innocent owners using the registers where all customers were registered by the company.

The judge had ordered the confiscation of properties like motor vehicles, plots, houses and money for shareholders of DECI company, who were convicted of the offence of receiving deposits and providing returns to people without licence.

Judge Kibela had also pointed out that owners of the money, who are members or customers of DECI were ignorant innocent owners, who were not charged, convicted and sentenced at all and their money could not be confiscated without being heard.

Following High Court judge findings, the DPP took the matter to the Court of Appeal, contending that none of the DECI members was required to benefit from the illegal game because during operation of the pyramid scheme, both operators and members were committing offences.