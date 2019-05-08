Tanzania: Simba Out to Dislodge Yanga

SIMBA will be out to dislodge Young Africans at the summit of the Mainland Premier League as they take on Coastal Union of Tanga at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

The Msimbazi Reds maintained their superiority by thrashing Tanzania Prisons 1-0 at Sokoine Memorial Stadium over the weekend to reach 78 points, only two points behind the league leaders Yanga.

A win for Simba today, will see them posting 81 points, one above Yanga and put themselves on cause of winning back to back league titles. So far, Simba have played 30 matches compared to Yanga's 34 outings.

Simba come into the match fresh from pocketing all six points at a difficult Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya, where they beat Mbeya City 2-1 last Friday before registering a hard fought 1-0 victory to Tanzania Prisons last Sunday. Patrick Aussems charges will certainly be firing from all cylinders as the Belgian trainer tasked them to win the coming five matches in a row to retain the league title.

If they managed to win five out of the eight remaining games, Simba will amass 93 points, which will not be reached by any other team in the league, including Yanga, who can collect a total of 92 points if they win their four remaining matches.

Speaking after the match against Tanzania Prisons, Aussems called Mbeya mission a huge success, saying they are ready for the next opponent despite playing too many matches in a short span.

"The fixture is tight for us. We play after two days which is not healthy to the wellbeing of players but they are showing their maturity and do right job," he said.

Simba clearly know that victory over Coastal Union will knock aside Yanga from the summit, a position the Jangwani Street giants have enjoyed for a long time this season.

However, it will not be an easy task for Simba against the Tanga based side as Juma Mgunda charges will be seeking revenge following a 2-1 defeat they suffered at the hands of Simba in the first round match at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga.

Coastal Union are ninth on the log with 41 points from 33 matches and will need to win the game to keep climbing up the steps on the ladder in their bid to shrug off relegation threat.

Mgunda has warned Simba that they should not expect an easy ride as his team is looking for nothing but maximum points to escape the relegation zone.

Mgunda said they respect Simba and know their capabilities but they are ready to take them head on. "We have come up with new tactics which will enable us to contain Simba's pressure and punch them where it hurts the most," said Mgunda.