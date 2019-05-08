Tanzania: Samatta Grabs Best African Footballer Award in Belgium

TANZANIAN and KRC Genk striker Mbwana Samatta has won the Ebony Shoe, 2019. That is the prize for the best African footballer in Belgium.

The national football team, Taifa Stars, skipper beat other nominees -- Yohan Boli (STVV), Mehdi Carcela (Standard), Arnaut Danjuma (Club Brugge) and Landry D i m a t a ( A n d e r - l e c h t ) to the award.

Samatta was d e c l a r e d winner of the 28th Ebony Shoe at the gala held in Brussels. However, the striker was not present at the gala and on his behalf, teammate Dieumerci Ndongala picked the prize handed out by former winners Emile Mpenza and Mémé Tchité.

The 26-year-old Samatta, succeeds Club Brugge star, Anthony Limbombe, who won the award last summer after an excellent season.

Limbombe has since joined Ligue 1 side Nantes. Samatta is the first Genk winner of the Ebony Shoe since striker Moumouni Dagano of Burkina Faso won the prize in 2002.

Souleymane Oulare was the first Genk player to win the Ebony Shoe in 1999. The prize also dubbed the Black Awards is not o n l y l i m - i t e d to Afr i c a n players d r a w n from the c o n t i n e n t but as well stars born abroad with African ancestry plying their trade in Belgium.

Samatta, who has courted overtures from the EPL, Spain and French Ligue 1 outfits has been stupendous for Genk and tops the top tier's golden boot race, scoring 23 in 30 gameos.