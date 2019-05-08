Tanzania Clinches ICC , AC a Award

THE International Cricket Council (ICC) and Africa Cricket Association (ACA) have awarded Tanzania the 2018 Spirit of Cricket Award.

The award was handed over to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA), Zully Rehmtullah, during the ACA annual general meeting held recently in Windhoek, Namibia.

Rehmtullah said that TCA has won the award basing on good leadership and efforts their association has made over the years in developing the sport in the country.

After receiving the award, the joyful Remtullah said, "We are pleased that the ICC and ACA have recognised our tireless work to develop the game and make it accessible to more young people in Tanzania."

In her short remarks ICC Development Manager-Africa, Patricia Kambarami said Tanzania deserved the award.

"On behalf of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Development -Africa region wish you a hearty congratulations on receiving the award for Spirit of Cricket at the annual Africa regional conference held in Windhoek, Namibia.

"Tanzania Cricket truly deserves the award which has been awarded mostly notably for upholding the 'Spirit of the Game'. We once again congratulate you and wish you all the very best for the future," Kambarami said.

Tanzania beat several other African nations to win the award. The panel that decided the winners included the ACA executive board members.

This is the first time Tanzania has won this award.