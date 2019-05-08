8 May 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzanian Schools Face Shortage of 80,000 Teachers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Malanga

Dodoma — Government schools face a shortage of 80,000 teachers, it has been revealed in parliament.

The Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Mwita Waitara, said the shortage of primary and secondary schools teachers stand at 66,000 and 14,000 respectively.

Mr Waitara revealed this on Wednesday, May 8 during a question and answer session.

He was responding to a question by the Mwanga lawmaker Jumanne Maghembe (CCM), who sought to know government strategies aimed at closing the gap of the huge shortage of teachers.

According to Prof Maghembe, until last year, Mwanga District had 590 teachers teaching in 110 government primary schools.

"There is an acute shortage of primary school teachers in Mwanga District. I just want to know the plans the government has to close the gap of 384 teachers," he asked.

Responding, Mr Waitara said last month the government employed 4,549 primary and secondary teachers, of which some 26 were allocated to Mwanga District.

"Out of the teachers allocated to Mwanga District, 21 are for primary schools, with five are for secondary schools," he said.

He added that out of the teachers employed in April, 3,089 were for primary schools and 1,460 for secondary schools.

"We are doing all in our powers to steadily increase the number of teachers to fill the gap," noted Mr Waitara.

Tanzania is one of the top ten countries across the world with the highest projection of total number of teachers who have to be recruited by 2030.

Going by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) Institute for Statistics and the Education for All Global Monitoring Report, Tanzania needs to recruit at least 406,600 new teachers by 2030.

Tanzania

Prime Minister Majaliwa to Lead Mourners At Mengi's Funeral in Moshi

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa will lead thousands of mourners on Thursday, May 9, during the burial of IPP Limited… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.