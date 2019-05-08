8 May 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Prime Minister Majaliwa to Lead Mourners At Mengi's Funeral in Moshi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa will lead thousands of mourners on Thursday, May 9, during the burial of IPP Limited chairman Reginald Mengi at Kisereni village in Kilimanjaro.

The requiem service for the deceased will be held at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT) at Kisereni Parish in Machame.

The body of Mengi, who died while undergoing treatment in Dubai, arrived in Kilimanjaro on Wednesday May 8.

Read

Reginald Mengi's body arrives in Kilimanjaro

On Wednesday, May 7, President John Magufuli, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, other dignitaries, politicians and ordinary citizens were among those who paid their last respects to Mengi at Karimjee Grounds in Dar es Salaam.

Tanzania

Tanzanian Schools Face Shortage of 80,000 Teachers

Government schools face a shortage of 80,000 teachers, it has been revealed in parliament. Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.