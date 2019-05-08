Tanzania: Prime Minister Majaliwa to Lead Mourners At Mengi's Funeral in Moshi

Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa will lead thousands of mourners on Thursday, May 9, during the burial of IPP Limited chairman Reginald Mengi at Kisereni village in Kilimanjaro.

The requiem service for the deceased will be held at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT) at Kisereni Parish in Machame.

The body of Mengi, who died while undergoing treatment in Dubai, arrived in Kilimanjaro on Wednesday May 8.

Read

Reginald Mengi's body arrives in Kilimanjaro

On Wednesday, May 7, President John Magufuli, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, other dignitaries, politicians and ordinary citizens were among those who paid their last respects to Mengi at Karimjee Grounds in Dar es Salaam.