Kenya: Kariobangi Sharks Too Good for Mathare Utd

Nairobi — Kariobangi Sharks ended their winless run by overcoming Mathare United 3-2 in the mid-week Kenyan Premier League highlight match played at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani on Wednesday.

In the other fixtures, champions Gor Mahia moved closer to retaining the title after beating Chemelil 2-0, in the early kick-off Sofapaka beat 10-man Western Stima 2-0, Bandari were 2-0 winners over Vihiga United, while AFC Leopards were held to a 1-1 draw by Zoo FC.

The focus was at Kasarani Stadium where Erick Kapaito sent Kariobangi Sharks ahead on the half hour mark after racing in well to connect Eric Juma's cross from the left flank.

Just before the teams headed to the break, former Mathare United midfielder Duke Abuya came through with the second goal to hand Sharks a commanding lead heading to the break.

The jitters were however back when in just the 47th minute, Clifford Alwanga lashed home Mathare's first to halve the scores after being picked out by James Kinyanjui's cross.

Sharks would introduce Julius Masaba on the hour mark and this proved to be a good change just 10 minutes in, as he popped up with the goal that restored the two - goal cushion.

Two minutes later the favor switched Mathare United's way as Boniface Onyango handled in the box to give away a penalty, which Cliff Nyakeya swept home.

Masaba should have restored the two - goal lead in the 79th minute but his shot hit the bar.

