Kenya: Chapa Dimba All-Stars Hit First Spain Session

Bacelona — The Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom All-Stars on Wednesday attended their first training sessions at Futbol Salou training grounds, Cambrils in Spain under the watchful eyes of La Liga coaches.

The two-hour training focused on strength and technical skills involving opening, attacking, passing and scoring under the watchful eyes certified La Liga coaches.

The 32 team of boys and girls were grouped into two teams having two La-Liga Coaches each offering guidance and instructions. They are expected to bond and gel ahead of their friendlies with the local youth sides.

"My first training session has been a great experience. We have been trained on strength, attacking and opening. The experience is eye opening for me and I look forward for better days," said Ivonne Ogada, an All-Star player from Ndhiwa Queens.

"It is my best feeling ever to be trained by La Liga coaches here in Spain. It is something I have been wishing for since the beginning of the tournament. I anticipate for a different version of me at the end of the trip," said Cedric Asmani, an All-Star player from Shimanzi Youth.

The team has a rigorous schedule involving trainings, friendlies against the local youth sides, a live match and tour of the cosmopolitan capital of Spain, Barcelona.

Their first friendly match will be tomorrow the 9th of May 2019 against Reus Deportiu, a local Youth side playing in the Second Division of La Liga tournament.

"The All-star team is fit technically and are very promising. Since they are from different teams in Kenya, we expect them to bond before they face the local youth sides. They will face Reus Deportiu tomorrow in the evening and two more later on as their trainings continue," said Oliver Dodd - La Liga representative to Kenya.

The 32 players - 17 boys and 15 girls were scouted from across the country during the eight regional finals of the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom tournament.

Their technical bench consist of two coaches - Pauline Awuor of Acakoro Ladies and Ted Amumala of Lugari Blue Saints. The two were selected through a draw conducted on 28th April at Gymkhana Grounds during the Nairobi regional finals.