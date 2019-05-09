Kenya: Collymore, Mercy Oburu Appointed to National Cancer Institute Board

Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore and Royal Media Services head of digital content Mercy Oburu have been appointed to the board of the National Cancer Institute.

The appointments were announced on Wednesday by Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki in a Gazette notice dated May 6, 2019.

Both Mr Collymore and Ms Oburu are cancer survivors.

APPOINTEES

Also appointed to the board are David Makumi, who heads the Kenya Cancer Network, and Dr Evelyne Njiru.

All the appointees will serve for a period of three years.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 6 (2) of the Cancer Prevention and Control Act (2012), the Cabinet Secretary (Sicily Kariuki) appoints David Makumi, Mercy Oburu, Bob Collymore and Evangeline Njiru," reads the Gazette notice.

FIGHT WITH CANCER

Collymore has publicly documented his fight with cancer, which at one point saw him going on a 9-month sick leave to seek treatment abroad.

The National Cancer Institute is a corporate body established under the Cancer Control Act and serves as the coordinating body for all cancer control activities in Kenya.

The institute's main mandate is to advise the Cabinet Secretary of Health on the overall priorities that should be accorded to cancer prevention and control in Kenya.