Nigeria: Pizza Hut, Jumia Partner On Ready Products Delivery

The on-demand delivery platform, Jumia Food, has sealed a partnership with one of the largest pizza chains, Pizza Hut Nigeria, to provide fast food, fruits and vegetable delivery to its tech savvy customers in Nigeria.

The recent development was made known by the Managing Director of Jumia Food, Guy Futi and Pizza Hut Nigeria's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tony Ozanne, during a press parley by the group last weekend at the Pizza Hut, Ikoyi.

With an estimated average time of 42 minutes per delivery, Jumia is currently the fastest on-demand delivery platform operating in Nigeria. Nevertheless, Futi still said the firm was aiming at slashing the delivery time.

"We are reinforcing our operations to further cut our average delivery time to guarantee that both food and pizza are delivered at best times to our customers while not compromising quality," he said.

Futi added that the partnership was to provide strategic capabilities for Pizza Hut to expand within Nigeria, stating that the business opportunities in Nigeria are high. He revealed that in 2018 alone, Jumia grew three times its size, assuring that the on-demand food delivery partnership with Pizza Hut would make a tremendous difference in food delivery services.

Meanwhile, as Pizza Hut looks forward to starting operations with Jumia, it's CEO Ozanne revealed that partnering with Jumia Food had aided the growth of the famous pizza food chain, stating that Pizza Hut South Africa experienced a 30 per cent uplift in revenue after including an on-demand delivery platform feature.

The Pizza Hut boss explained that as a recent entrant into Nigeria's market, the firm conducted extensive research to identify key players in the market, identifying Jumia Food marketplace as a key player.

"Jumia Food marketplace has the platform and the costumers, and since we are new in Nigeria, we can ride on their back to get the traction we want. Therefore, partnering with Jumia Food will enable Pizza Hut to increase its exposure to the tech savvy Nigerians consumer and provide another channel of service for us to reach the people of Lagos. We are super excited by this partnership and look forward to a long term growth partnership with Jumia foods," he said.