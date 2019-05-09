Nigeria: INEC Seeks Constitutional Electoral Framework Six Months Before Elections

Jos — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it is very important to have a clear and unambiguous constitutional and electoral framework at least six months before elections in the country.

It further stressed that uncertainty relating to the constitutional and electoral framework that will govern the conduct of elections creates an atmosphere of uncertainty, which undermines the confidence of the people in the elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, represented by the National Commissioner of INEC, Festus Okoye who is in charge of Information and Publicity and Voters' Education, spoke yesterday at the 12th national delegates' conference of the Forum of State Independent Electoral Commissions of Nigeria (FOSIECON) in Jos, Plateau State.

He said that a clear and unambiguous constitutional and legal framework is good for planning, which aids early procurement of sensitive and non-sensitive materials.

Besides, Yakubu stated that early appropriation and release of funds are fundamental to the success of the electoral process.

The INEC boss also used the occasion to clarify the misperception often expressed in the public domain that State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) are an extension of INEC, explaining that SIECs are independent entities while their roles and functions are central in the efforts toward democratic consolidation in Nigeria, given their pivotal role and responsibility of conducting elections at the local government level.