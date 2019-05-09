Nigeria: We're Not Aware of Our Governors' Retreat in Dubai - PDP

The PDP has denied knowledge of its governors' induction and investment retreat purportedly slated for May 16 to 22, 2019, in Dubai.

There is a seeming advertorial circulating in the social media containing the portraits of all the serving governors and governors-elect on the platform of the PDP, indicating that the retreat will have the theme: 'Getting Ready for the Task.'

It also indicates that the retreat will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and precisely at The Retreat Palm, Dubai MGallery, by Sofitel East Crescent, the Palm Jumeirah-Dubai.

It is also adorned with PDP colours of red, white and green as well as the party's logo.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, told our correspondent on phone that he was not aware of the governors' planned meeting in Dubai.

Ologbondiyan, in an SMS, said, "I'm not aware."

Similarly, the Chief Press Secretaries (CPS) to two PDP governors who pleaded anonymity, denied knowledge of the retreat.

It would be recalled that the PDP leaders led by the party's National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, as well as its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, held a meeting in Dubai prior to the 2019 general elections.